Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.5)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
New content and features
- Added the "Isolate Selected Character" toggle
- Added the "Lock Timeline" toggle
Improvements
- Hide the camera menu during tutorial missions
- Replaced the Swaga47's by Blaka47's in the default arsenal of the Gangsters faction
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed perks panel staying displayed when switching to the execution phase
- Fixed some skin props appearing during the planning phase in tutorial missions
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch