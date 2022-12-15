Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.5)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content and features

Added the "Isolate Selected Character" toggle

Added the "Lock Timeline" toggle

Improvements

Hide the camera menu during tutorial missions

Replaced the Swaga47's by Blaka47's in the default arsenal of the Gangsters faction

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed perks panel staying displayed when switching to the execution phase

Fixed some skin props appearing during the planning phase in tutorial missions

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.