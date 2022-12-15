 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 15 December 2022

As pure as the driven snow

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Panda Peeps,

Are you hearing sleigh bells right now? If you are, perfect! And if you’re not… Pretend you are. Because it’s finally time for the Frosty Wonderland Parallel Event to begin!

This time, the special reward you’ll be vying for is the beautiful, whimsical Yuki! She’s a reindeer-girl who adores all things winter. Snow, hot cocoa, cozy mittens… And most importantly, sleigh rides together with you! If you’ve been on the lookout for someone to snuggle up by the fireplace with, there’s truly no one better.

Just remember - the only way to unlock Yuki is by completing the Frosty Wonderland Parallel Event! You have five festive days - from December 15 to 20 - to check off all your wintery goals and welcome this lovely lady into your warm embrace.

We love you so hard!

The Pandas

