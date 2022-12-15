Sker Ritual Episode Two: The Ashes of Sker Hotel OUT NOW

Welcome back Sker Islanders to The Ashes of Sker Hotel, we hope you, and your squad, enjoy your stay.

In this brand new episode, we return to the ruins of Sker Hotel with a new threat emerging from the shadows. Defeat new creations and survive the hellish domain of a sadistic tyrant who threatens your cause.

EXPLORE THE BRAND NEW MAP

What challenges and terrors await you in a dilapidated Sker Hotel? Players will re-explore the Main Floor and the Basement and discover the secret path to other familiar and new locations around the hotel. Survive the onslaught of the Quiet Ones in this tight and tricky-to-navigate environment. Good luck.

FACE CHALLENGING NEW ENEMIES

KILLERWATTS

Beware these charged up Quiet Ones and their electrifying powers! Stay alert players as you may find that every few rounds the Killerwatts kill the lights, forcing you to battle against them in the dark!

HUSKS

Don't be fooled by Husk's ordinary Quiet One appearance, you'll need to be careful where you shoot or you (and your teammates) will be faced with an even more dangerous threat. Friendly collateral activated.

MYSTERIOUS OBJECTIVES

Think this is just a wave shooter? Think again. Sker Hotel is littered with objectives for you and your teammates. Discover hidden areas with unique challenges to complete the main quest and uncover the final boss fight with Isaac.

SHOOTING SOUND

HOWLER

Search for and arm yourselves with the Howler, the latest steampunk special weapon that you'll want to battle against the two new terrifying elites lurking around every gloomy corner. This is no ordinary weapon, the Howler shoots sound waves that inflict enemy damage and rebounds off of any environmental surfaces for extra collateral damage!

BEAT THE NEW BOSS

Defeat the sadistic tyrant Issac and his deadly purple gas. At first glance, Issac Williams may seem a slow and easy target but this boss has some tricks up his sleeve.

LEVEL MODIFIER

If this map is still not challenging enough...then a reminder Sker Islanders that the Ashes of Sker Hotel will also have a level modifier for you to increase the difficulty. There are two levels of difficulty for you to master, that only the bravest and boldest will survive. WARNING: In this mode some standard enemies have been gifted the powers of the Banshee and Blazeslinger...unfortunately, you won't know which ones to watch out for.

Added an objective pickup noise to all objective related items

Changed the graphics for Trial Objective Notifications & Markers

Fixed an issue that caused the Scoreboard & Game Over screen to display the player name as "Username"

Fixed an issue causing completing a Trial succesfully not rewarding any points

Lowered the brightness of the lightning projectile used for "Thunderbolt"

COMING SOON TO EPISODE TWO

25 new free Sker Pass rewards (ETA 17/12/22)

Split Sker Pass system (ETA 17/12/22)

New standard weapon

Localisation

Experience Sker Ritual's Episode Two: The Ashes of Sker Hotel with our amazing Discord community. Let us know your initial reactions, feedback and form new Sker Squads to take on the Quiet Ones together.

Stay tuned for information on our upcoming updates, patches as well as additional DLC & bundled content!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1492070/Sker_Ritual/

Follow us across our socials for up-to-date news!

Website

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Steam

Youtube

Twitch

Reddit

Discord