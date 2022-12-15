PAYDAY 2: Update 232.1 Changelog

Update size: 8.7MB

Fixed the HE rounds buff gained from shredding a package with shotguns.

Fixed a crash in VR when carrying bags in the event mode.

Fixed a crash at startup due to the new menu for secondary sights.

