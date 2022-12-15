Happy Holidays from Offworld

Attention Citizens,

From everyone at Offworld Industries we wish you a wonderful holiday season with your friends, family, and loved ones as we celebrate the end of another year!

This year has been a busy one at Offworld Industries, as we’ve been working in secret to lay the groundwork for Starship Troopers: Extermination. The entire studio has been lifted by the reaction of fans from our announcement and we’ve been extremely grateful for all the interest! Thank you again to everyone who took part in our recent Intel Alpha Playtest and gave us their hands-on feedback from hours playing the game!

Please note that the Offworld Industries studio will be closed from December 16th until January 3rd. Please continue to share your thoughts with us via our channels such as our Twitter account [LINK URL], our Discord Server [LINK URL], and our Facebook page [LINK URL].

Thank you again for your support and happy holidays from the OWI Team!

Offworld Industries