RC SIM 2022 update for 15 December 2022

Smaller File Size and NEW GRAPHICS

RC SIM 2022 update for 15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been making a LOT of changes and upgrades to the game lately :) It is coming together really well so far! While in Early Dev, UI changes are going to occur quite often but the functionality is the same :) Maps will be updated and/or changed and if you want a map to stay, Ill keep it and upgrade. For now, Ive been working on other maps and at the moment map1 is new again with another terrain. I hope you like it as it is more detailed and can be updated much more in the future with buildings, cars, people, etc. More obstacles ;) ENJOY!

