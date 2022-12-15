 Skip to content

CrazyParty update for 15 December 2022

Real-time setting of BGM volume + UI modification + Vending machine model modif

Real-time setting of BGM volume + UI modification + Vending machine model modification
Up until now, we haven't listed any update information, but there have been major updates in the past, such as the addition of single play (mini-games).

