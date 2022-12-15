Bots are Stupid - Hints and Tips!

Hello everyone!

If you’re reading this, you’re probably looking for ways to improve your game, to get the best time possible in each of the levels with the least amount of lines in your code or simply have a better time within the game… Hopefully, these few hints and tips will help you along your journey within Bots are Stupid!

#1

The first tip I can give you is to be patient; even if you are not aiming for the best score possible and just aiming to complete each level, it will take time to tweak your instructions and many failures until you can complete most levels.

#2

Tip numero 2. While tweaking your instructions, it is possible to pause and slowly move backwards or forwards in time without having to restart.

This will allow you to get the exact timing to hook yourself away from certain death or propel you towards completion without having to restart each time.

Though I would recommend playing the entire run at times just to see if there are ways to improve your instructions!

#3

A Simple trick - but most windows short keys work within Bots. This means you can utilise CTRL + A to select all your lines, CTRL C + V to copy and paste instructions etc. Use it to your advantage!

#4

The hook may not work how you expect it to, so practice using it. It is a fantastic tool to help keep your momentum going around corners and throughout the level at high speeds, especially if you utilise jumps in conjunction with the hook.

#5

There might be times when you think that you are hitting a boost or an orb, but it is not triggering when you expect it to. Go into your settings > Graphics and turn the particle amount down if you have them turned up, to see if you actually were hitting them, as it can make a difference!

Hopefully, these helped or gave you ideas on what to do as you progress through the levels, but if you think you have any hints and/or tips that you want to share with everyone, make sure to leave them in the comments for everyone to see, and who knows, maybe we’ll update this post in the future referencing you!