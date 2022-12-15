Happy Holidays from Offworld

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Squaddies,

From everyone at Offworld we wish you a wonderful holiday season with your friends, family, and loved ones as we celebrate the end of another year!

This year has been a busy one at Offworld Industries, as we detailed in our recent post looking back at 2022 [URL LINK]. We are excited about what lies ahead for both Squad and our studio, and look forward to sharing more of that with you in the new year.

Please note that the Offworld Industries studio will be closed from December 16th until January 3rd. Please continue to share your thoughts with us via our channels such as our Twitter account [LINK URL], our Discord Server [LINK URL], and our Facebook page [LINK URL].

You will still be able to reach our Customer Support Team through our Support Portal [Link URL], but please keep in mind that responses will take longer than usual during the holiday closure. In the meantime please visit our Technical FAQ for commonly reported issues [LINK URL].

Thank you again for your support and happy holidays from the OWI Team!

Over and out,

Offworld