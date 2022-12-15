Ho Ho Hotfix

Hello everyone! Our new patch is out!
To get into the holiday spirits, we've added a one-time-only chest gift to everyone. Event is up until January 6th.
Claim your gifts and gain 50 Heritage points!
Achievements
We added some new achievements to the game:
- Achievements for every defeating a Boss for the first time.
- Achievements for defeating the game on Radiances 1-8.
- Achievements for reaching night 100-150-200 on infinity mode.
- Achievement for reaching 2000 Heritage points.
Infinity Mode
- When there is no more skills available left in skill choices, players will gain 25 maxHP instead per choice.
- When there is no more legendery trinkets left to gain from Boss kills, players will gain 50 maxHP instead.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where if game is closed during credits, it would cause game to no longer load after.
- Fixed an issue when game is closed during infinity mode combat and continued after, rewards wouldn't be acquired.
- AP gained from events no longer go over the AP cap.
- "When you see the credits after a run end pressing "Quit Game" won't close the game but will direct you to the main menu" This is fixed, quit game now closes the game.
- "When you have multiple pages of skills mousing over a blank spot on later pages shows the tooltip for what was there on a previous page". This is fixed.
- "Obliterate's initial cost is 4 AP but after first use and till the end of a battle it becomes 5 AP". Fixed, should always be 4AP cost now.
- "The magical armor you get from the "No Mercy" Skill in the Ferocity School does not add up to your magical armor ! instead it replaces it ... which basicly makes you loose magical armor". This is fixed.
Trinkets
- New Trinket "Vorodys Vigor Idol": All summoned minions during combat start with 10/15/30 maxHP
- New Trinket "Scarlet Revenge": Double/Triple current thorns on self.
- New Trinket "Heart of Pestilence": Double/Triple Decay stacks on target.
Ferocity
- "Pummel" skill's damage increased from 2 physical damage to 5.
- "Vicious Strikes" empowered now gives +2 recast to all skills if target dies from this skill.
- "Execute" skill has been reworked.
- New "Execute": Deal 30 physical damage to target, if target is below 50%HP also apply one stack of "executed" debuff. Targets with executed debuff take 30 additional damage from "Execute" skill per stack. Empowered applies 2 stacks of this debuff.
Blood
- "Untouchable" armor increased from 5 physical and if 60<blood 5 magical armor to 10 physical and if 60<blood 10 magical. Empowered now gives 1 block and if 60<blood another 1 block.
Necromancy
- "Evolve Minion" skill now carries all previous buffs of minion to the evolved version.
Decors
- New Decor "Cage with Sacrifice": All summoned minions during combat start with 5/10/20 maxHP
Visitors
- Reworked an event "Pay 800 gold to undo the curse or lose 20 max HP". It now requires 500 gold, however any amount below will no longer work.
Improvements
- Fixed Empowered "Pummel" skills' description.
- Fixed overlap in "Prognosis" skill lore.
- "Rubedo Jewel" trinket now has the right icon for epic version.
- Cunning numbers can now fit properly even in high numbers.
- Treasure room level 2 description is fixed.
- Added tooltip to multicast to inform that max multicast cap in one turn is 6.
- "Pericyte Barrier" empower now correctly mentions that it gives physical armor bonus to Gargoyle Skin.
Changed files in this update