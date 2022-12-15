Ho Ho Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10155922 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Our new patch is out!

To get into the holiday spirits, we've added a one-time-only chest gift to everyone. Event is up until January 6th.

Claim your gifts and gain 50 Heritage points!

Achievements

We added some new achievements to the game:

Achievements for every defeating a Boss for the first time.

Achievements for defeating the game on Radiances 1-8.

Achievements for reaching night 100-150-200 on infinity mode.

Achievement for reaching 2000 Heritage points.

Infinity Mode

When there is no more skills available left in skill choices, players will gain 25 maxHP instead per choice.

When there is no more legendery trinkets left to gain from Boss kills, players will gain 50 maxHP instead.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where if game is closed during credits, it would cause game to no longer load after.

Fixed an issue when game is closed during infinity mode combat and continued after, rewards wouldn't be acquired.

AP gained from events no longer go over the AP cap.

"When you see the credits after a run end pressing "Quit Game" won't close the game but will direct you to the main menu" This is fixed, quit game now closes the game.

"When you have multiple pages of skills mousing over a blank spot on later pages shows the tooltip for what was there on a previous page". This is fixed.

"Obliterate's initial cost is 4 AP but after first use and till the end of a battle it becomes 5 AP". Fixed, should always be 4AP cost now.

"The magical armor you get from the "No Mercy" Skill in the Ferocity School does not add up to your magical armor ! instead it replaces it ... which basicly makes you loose magical armor". This is fixed.

Trinkets

New Trinket "Vorodys Vigor Idol": All summoned minions during combat start with 10/15/30 maxHP

New Trinket "Scarlet Revenge": Double/Triple current thorns on self.

New Trinket "Heart of Pestilence": Double/Triple Decay stacks on target.

Ferocity

"Pummel" skill's damage increased from 2 physical damage to 5.

"Vicious Strikes" empowered now gives +2 recast to all skills if target dies from this skill.

"Execute" skill has been reworked.

New "Execute": Deal 30 physical damage to target, if target is below 50%HP also apply one stack of "executed" debuff. Targets with executed debuff take 30 additional damage from "Execute" skill per stack. Empowered applies 2 stacks of this debuff.

Blood

"Untouchable" armor increased from 5 physical and if 60<blood 5 magical armor to 10 physical and if 60<blood 10 magical. Empowered now gives 1 block and if 60<blood another 1 block.

Necromancy

"Evolve Minion" skill now carries all previous buffs of minion to the evolved version.

Decors

New Decor "Cage with Sacrifice": All summoned minions during combat start with 5/10/20 maxHP

Visitors

Reworked an event "Pay 800 gold to undo the curse or lose 20 max HP". It now requires 500 gold, however any amount below will no longer work.

Improvements