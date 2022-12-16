Christmas Event | Update 0.4.2 Is Live

Hello, Deadsiders!

Bad Pixel and the entire tinyBuild family would like to wish you an upcoming Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Our sincere and warmest congratulations along with the 0.4.2 Update!

At 07:00 am PDT / 14:00 GMT on December 16, the New Year's themed update 0.4.2 will be deployed on live servers.

⚠️During the update deployment, servers may be temporarily unavailable. The game client needs to be updated.

Winter holidays are already upon us and a festive atmosphere fills the world of Deadside. Traders decorate Christmas trees in safe zones, and your enemies diligently make preparations for the encounter by applying themed camouflage to their weapons. Deadside is a hard place and Santa Claus has been busy delivering his gifts to all the residents. You will have to seize them during your firefights.

We have also changed the timings for the raid and the raid token, as well as the chance of its drop, upon death of the player:

The lifetime of the raid token has been reduced and now it can only be activated within 5 minutes after the player's death;

The raid time is limited to one hour;

The chance of a raid token drop has been increased from 20% to 33%.

Attention of owners of private servers!

author: All raid settings in the admin panel will be reset upon deployment of the 0.4.2 update. If you have used custom settings, please set them in the server admin panel.

The roadmap for 2023 goes next. Stay tuned!

Thank you for staying with us! See you by the Christmas Tree! :)

