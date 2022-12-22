 Skip to content

Cooking Simulator VR update for 22 December 2022

Custom Menus Update

Last edited by Wendy

Hey Chefs!

Merry Christmas to you! Thanks for being with us this year. Your support and feedback is priceless and we are very happy that we can produce more and more games for you!

Winter is here, and we have a new patch for Cooking Simulator VR for you! What has changed in the game this time?

Changes:

  • Customizable Menu added to your Career Mode experience
  • Special decorations waiting for you in Main Menu

Fixes:

  • Problem with missing UI in Career Mode
  • Problem with loading game saves
  • Various small visual and mechanical improvements around your kitchen

Best,
Gameboom VR Team

