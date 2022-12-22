Custom Menus Update

Hey Chefs!

Merry Christmas to you! Thanks for being with us this year. Your support and feedback is priceless and we are very happy that we can produce more and more games for you!

Winter is here, and we have a new patch for Cooking Simulator VR for you! What has changed in the game this time?

Changes:

Customizable Menu added to your Career Mode experience

Special decorations waiting for you in Main Menu

Fixes:

Problem with missing UI in Career Mode

Problem with loading game saves

Various small visual and mechanical improvements around your kitchen

Best,

Gameboom VR Team