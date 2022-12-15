Patch 1.03 - More stability, better level streaming, better collision detection

Dear OOO-Recruits, Agents and Troopers,

We are glad to announce we got another patch lined up for all of you.

Thanks to the massive amount of support and feedback we were able to reduce the number of crashes, inconsistencies and bugs.

Fixed:

Improved collision recovery when climbing

Improved general collision recovery

Improved LowFPS running collision detection

Fixed intro flow with Vive Wands

Fixed falling through the level when loading a save in water pond

Fixed parallax shadow issue appearing on Index and Pimax

Auto-select correct Audio device from Oculus settings

Improved stereo layer rendering

Resolved various crashes



Please keep tuned for more information as we got a lot more in the pipeline for all of you!

please join our discord if you want to participate and help Hubris become to game we all want it to be!

Kind regards,

Koen