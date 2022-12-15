Patch 1.03 - More stability, better level streaming, better collision detection

Dear OOO-Recruits, Agents and Troopers,
We are glad to announce we got another patch lined up for all of you.
Thanks to the massive amount of support and feedback we were able to reduce the number of crashes, inconsistencies and bugs.
Fixed:
- Improved collision recovery when climbing
- Improved general collision recovery
- Improved LowFPS running collision detection
- Fixed intro flow with Vive Wands
- Fixed falling through the level when loading a save in water pond
- Fixed parallax shadow issue appearing on Index and Pimax
- Auto-select correct Audio device from Oculus settings
- Improved stereo layer rendering
- Resolved various crashes
Please keep tuned for more information as we got a lot more in the pipeline for all of you!
please join our discord if you want to participate and help Hubris become to game we all want it to be!
Kind regards,
Koen
