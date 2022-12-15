P&C Beta Update: 15.12.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here we are again!

Just one week after the last Beta build, but I'd say there's already plenty of new content, including new lewd scenes and more animations to fill our chart!

Also, we're at minus 1 event before we can call this part of Oni's development complete!

Our writer is already on it, this way starting January we'll move onto Plant Princess, onto one of the last 2 Princesses, and onto new NPCs since the Reward Poll seems to be going that way!

Until then... ho ho ho, let's enjoy some jolly Princess & Conquest-ing!

Size: 784.4 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː A new NSFW scene starring Moss Princess added

ːswirliesːOni NPCs NSFW Animation #2 (2 versions) added

ːswirliesːInsect Princess (Hornet Form) NSFW animation #1 added

ːswirliesːNew Armor added: Wasted Mantle

ːswirliesːAdded Campsite / Tavern lines for Oni Progeny and Recruits

ːswirliesː"Honey Sweet" Status now correctly reverts and Insect Princess transforms accordingly when used on her

ːswirliesːEdited some of the Heir dialogues

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed some crashes while loading (very) old save files

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during long REMIX Mode loading screens

ːswirliesː Fixed endless animation with one of the housed birds in the Birdcage

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Champions never playing their "first time defeated" dialogue

ːswirliesː Fixed siege events happening even if the former Princess is dead or has been replaced after eloping

ːswirliesː Fixed constant stat increase (or decrease) with some of the new Skills (Chorus, Cheerful, Flirty, Coward, Primal, Shiny Body, Moonlit, Frail, Dull, Spooky, Warlust, Sharpshooter, Arena Champion...)