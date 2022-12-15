[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10155592 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 16:32:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

Added "fm-player-speed" console command for mod creators to quicker get around on maps

Added craters after house explosions

Changed

Removed "Global Illumination" from various models in Town where it was not needed

Removed "MainCamera" tag on camera in "Loading" scene to avoid modders getting access to that by mistake

Fixed

Fixed issue where ocllusion culling messed with graphics if you was standing inside a bush

Fixed christmas magic floating walls in City - now less magical

Fixed "negative scale" error when spawning objects

Fixed/improved spawning performance of "Cake 2022"

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155

Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@laumania

I did a live stream yesterday where I put up the Christmas Decorations in City:

