[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.5

- Added "fm-player-speed" console command for mod creators to quicker get around on maps
- Added craters after house explosions
- Removed "Global Illumination" from various models in Town where it was not needed
- Removed "MainCamera" tag on camera in "Loading" scene to avoid modders getting access to that by mistake
- Fixed issue where ocllusion culling messed with graphics if you was standing inside a bush
- Fixed christmas magic floating walls in City - now less magical
- Fixed "negative scale" error when spawning objects
- Fixed/improved spawning performance of "Cake 2022"
I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:
Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:
I did a live stream yesterday where I put up the Christmas Decorations in City:
- Enjoy!
