 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fireworks Mania update for 15 December 2022

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2022.12.5

Share · View all patches · Build 10155592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added

  • Added "fm-player-speed" console command for mod creators to quicker get around on maps
  • Added craters after house explosions

Changed

  • Removed "Global Illumination" from various models in Town where it was not needed
  • Removed "MainCamera" tag on camera in "Loading" scene to avoid modders getting access to that by mistake

Fixed

  • Fixed issue where ocllusion culling messed with graphics if you was standing inside a bush
  • Fixed christmas magic floating walls in City - now less magical
  • Fixed "negative scale" error when spawning objects
  • Fixed/improved spawning performance of "Cake 2022"

I'm currently working "Custom Map" support as the main thing, check out my previous post for more details:
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3481874439746079155

Follow the development of the game on my live stream on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@laumania

I did a live stream yesterday where I put up the Christmas Decorations in City:

  • Enjoy!

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 10155592
Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link