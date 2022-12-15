Christmas Update - v0.5.4

Hello Innkeepers!
We have just released the new update for Travellers Rest, this update adds a new map, new characters and more. It also triggers this year's Christmas event.
Additional Map
We've added a new map area north of the tavern. The new area is a mountainous area rich in minerals. After the Christmas event, it will continue to be accessible without snow.
New winter terrain
We have redone the tileset for the winter terrain, at the moment, this terrain will only be used in the Christmas event, but once we add seasons it will be used in the normal game.
Christmas Event
In this year's Christmas event, you will meet Ace, a snowman who will give you new quests and a lot of Christmas recipes.
Buy Christmas decorations with the Christmas tickets you get from selling new recipes in your tavern.
New Language: Czech
This update also adds a new language, Czech. Thanks to the community for helping us to translate Travellers Rest into new languages, remember that if you want to help us with translations you can join the localization project by clicking here.
What's next?
In the next update, the programming team will focus on fixing the cooperative mode issues. We know that the co-op fix is in high demand, and we apologize for the delay. In the meantime, the art team will work on new maps and characters.
Change Log
- We have added a new main NPC to interact with.
- We have added new quests.
- We have added 13 new recipes.
- We have added 14 new Christmas themed items.
- We have added a new map north of the tavern.
- We have added 4 new secondary NPCs.
- We have added a new wild animal (turkeys).
- We have removed the stamina bar, now you can run as much as you want.
- Sticks are now called Forestry Waste.
- We have added objects in the maps that can be collected to obtain Forestry Waste.
- We have redone the winter tile set.
- Now you can use the broom at any time.
- We have added footprints in the snow.
- We have added Czech language.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
