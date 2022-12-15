Christmas Update - v0.5.4

Hello Innkeepers!

We have just released the new update for Travellers Rest, this update adds a new map, new characters and more. It also triggers this year's Christmas event.

Additional Map

We've added a new map area north of the tavern. The new area is a mountainous area rich in minerals. After the Christmas event, it will continue to be accessible without snow.

New winter terrain

We have redone the tileset for the winter terrain, at the moment, this terrain will only be used in the Christmas event, but once we add seasons it will be used in the normal game.

Christmas Event

In this year's Christmas event, you will meet Ace, a snowman who will give you new quests and a lot of Christmas recipes.

Buy Christmas decorations with the Christmas tickets you get from selling new recipes in your tavern.

New Language: Czech

This update also adds a new language, Czech. Thanks to the community for helping us to translate Travellers Rest into new languages, remember that if you want to help us with translations you can join the localization project by clicking here.

What's next?

In the next update, the programming team will focus on fixing the cooperative mode issues. We know that the co-op fix is in high demand, and we apologize for the delay. In the meantime, the art team will work on new maps and characters.

Change Log