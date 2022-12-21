Festive Winter Season! Panic Mode Winter Update - 0.3.12.0

Happy festive season to all pammies and unpaid crisis management interns!
We managed to stack up quite a to-do list after Gamescom earlier this year thanks to all of the feedback, since then we've been keeping busy in building both new content and working through our bug list. Although we've still got a few things that we're still working on, we're excited to share the stuff we've got ready - including three new levels and a new tool, the Wrecking Ball! Here's hoping you'll enjoy and thanks again to everyone for all the feedback over the year.
Wishing you all a productive and efficient festive season!
Seasons Greetings from all of the MobiusCode Team
Panic Mode – Update 0.3.12.0
(Released on 21.12.22)
New Stuff
- Three new properties need evacuation protocols, including a festive one
- Wrecking Ball tool - for more precise wanton destruction
- Smoke Pipe - Broken black industrial pipes now emit smoke
- Snow Pammy - Warning: melts very easily
Changes
- Reintroduced air purifier item
- Tweaked pammy speed and 'fast forward'
UI/UX-Changes
- Items placed by the player are now highlighted while placing additional items or using the eraser
- Arrows are now on top of directional items
- New UI icons and replacement ones for the Toolbar
Bug-Fixes
- Bomberator fixes
- Fixed issues with long loading times introduced in last patch
- Fixed pammy behaviour causing them to be a bit _too _stupid at times; even by their standards.
