Festive Winter Season! Panic Mode Winter Update - 0.3.12.0

Happy festive season to all pammies and unpaid crisis management interns!

We managed to stack up quite a to-do list after Gamescom earlier this year thanks to all of the feedback, since then we've been keeping busy in building both new content and working through our bug list. Although we've still got a few things that we're still working on, we're excited to share the stuff we've got ready - including three new levels and a new tool, the Wrecking Ball! Here's hoping you'll enjoy and thanks again to everyone for all the feedback over the year.

Wishing you all a productive and efficient festive season!

Seasons Greetings from all of the MobiusCode Team

(Released on 21.12.22)

New Stuff

Three new properties need evacuation protocols, including a festive one

Wrecking Ball tool - for more precise wanton destruction

Smoke Pipe - Broken black industrial pipes now emit smoke

Snow Pammy - Warning: melts very easily

Changes

Reintroduced air purifier item

Tweaked pammy speed and 'fast forward'

UI/UX-Changes

Items placed by the player are now highlighted while placing additional items or using the eraser

Arrows are now on top of directional items

New UI icons and replacement ones for the Toolbar

Bug-Fixes