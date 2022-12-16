The Last Cargo - Winter Update 1.3.6

Time for another (smaller than usual) update. This time focusing mostly on adding a few new effects to the gameplay. We are also working on a demo to The Last Cargo which will be coming very soon. So if you are still considering buying the game, then soon will be the best time to try it out for free!

General:

Added effect of scattering enemies remains after they explode. Now you can interact with the remains of your enemies (just as Conan would have done).

Added new effect when receiving damage.

Improved effect of wheelchair electric pulse.

Slightly improved the arrangement of two of the floors (rest of the floors also will be revisited in the future updates).

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug (again) with ability to moving fast with broken wheelchair.

Fixed a bug with "weird" sound disturbance during "transmission nodes" task.

And other smaller fixes.

See you all in the next update!

- Ehnenu