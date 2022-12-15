SCUM - Hotfix 0.8.4.59174 & SCUM League Season 2 Announcement

Another day another hotfix. We ain't stopping with it.

Fixed the bug where players in combat mode with arrows in quiver would not automatically use arrows from the quiver as priority.

Fixed the issue where it was possible to disinfect rags with any liquid inside of absinthe bottle.

Fixed the bug where portable work light would bug out in players hand when turned on/off.

Fixed the bug where player was unable to drop gardening hoe by drag and drop.

Fixed the issue where where it was possible to interact with vehicle door and corresponding seat at the same time.

Fixed the bug where garden blueprint would disappear after server restart.

Fixed the issue where you could not repair boats.

Fixed the issue where you could still do damage to car parts even though vehicle damage is turned off in admin settings.

Fixed the issue where you can fill fuel in a chainsaw past the reservoir limit.

Fixed the bug where some objects could stay floating in air after BB element under was destroyed.

Fixed the bug where cars could clip through the floor when lifted on car jack.

Fixed the issue where some item prices would calculate wrong.

Fixed the bug where some emotes had wrong icons.

Fixed the bug where item weight would sometime show wrong measurement unit.

Fixed the bug where some clothing items did not have a wetness indicator.

Fixed the issue where vehicles would spawn with driving wheels on the wrong side and inverted textures.

Fixed the bug where flare sounds would count as player made sound.

Fixed the bug where items in holsters would get deleted if player was in event on server restart.

Fixed the issue where sometimes you could not gain Running XP if your Running level was on No skill.

Fixed the issue where destroyed vehicles would not be renewed after server restarts.

Fixed the bug where player would be stuck with item drag action if he entered photo mode.

Potential fix for client crash when destroying BB elements.

Fixed the issue where you could operate destroyed vehicles.

Fixed the bug where operating the boat via engine would give you ATR gains as if you were rowing.

Fixed the bug where you would get decontaminate interactions on vehicle inventories.

Fixed the bug where vehicle inventory container could get radiation.

Fixed the bug where you would have a blurred garden edges when spawning near gardens.

Fixed the issue where you could still lockpick vehicles when the vehicle was parked in a no lockpick area ex. outposts.

Fixed the bug where you could install tires without a car jack.

ATMs can only be used one person at a time now.

Amount of Fame points that player will receive when selling an item now depends on amount of items in stack and amount of remaining uses of that item.

Vehicles spawned via admin commands can now be spawned at specific location.

Admin drones can now destroy gardens.

Plants now have different growth time, optimal temperatures and pests/diseases according to their plant species.

You can no longer sprint while wearing a hazmat suit.

Added ATM mouse sensitivity setting.

Parachute no longer opens automatically after falling to death and attempting to open parachute without parachute equipped.

Return of the Kinglet duster aeroplane.

You can now remove locks freely if the car doors are open.

Analog Geiger counter scale now twitches accordingly to the sound it makes.

Disabled the ability to interact with items in chest when using emotes.

Prisoners! Are you ready to kick ass and take names?

Scum League Official Season 2 is now open for Registrations for a Limited number of contestants, get a chance to show your survival and tactical skills, outplay and outlast the other prisoners in an all-out competition to win big rewards in a crushing and enduring challenge that is not for the faint-hearted. Gather your closest allies and head out quickly to [www.scumleague.com](www.scumleague.com) to reserve your slots. Strict Terms and Conditions apply for joining the league.