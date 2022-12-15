 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Placid Plastic Duck Simulator update for 15 December 2022

[OUT NOW] DLC "Quacking the Ice" is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10155447 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My dear ducklings,

What started as a small project is now slowly snowballing into something way beyond our expectations.

We promised a new location and a new location is finally here.

Pack your warmest clothes and your favorite mug, we bring you on a holiday in the mountains!

Get a shortcut through the woods, and make yourselves comfortable in the winter resort known as Quacking the Ice. ːpartyduckː

Together with this new content, we are also updating the game to fix some old bugs. Please let us know here on the Steam discussions forum in case you find that something is not working properly. Though if it can be ignored, please ignore it and say everything is perfect ːmenacingduckː.

By the way, do you remember the time when the golf ball used to be in the VIP pool?
When the flamingo used to be invincible?
When it was not possible to open the door?

Just kidding, you still can't open the door. And now, you can't pull the curtains either. But bear with us and be patient as a placid duck, for you know the ducks have always repaid your waiting. There's still so much relaxing and chilling to do, you can't imagine...

turbolento games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1999361
  • Loading history…
Depot 2142510
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link