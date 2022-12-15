[OUT NOW] DLC "Quacking the Ice" is here!

My dear ducklings,

What started as a small project is now slowly snowballing into something way beyond our expectations.

We promised a new location and a new location is finally here.

Pack your warmest clothes and your favorite mug, we bring you on a holiday in the mountains!

Get a shortcut through the woods, and make yourselves comfortable in the winter resort known as Quacking the Ice. ːpartyduckː

Together with this new content, we are also updating the game to fix some old bugs. Please let us know here on the Steam discussions forum in case you find that something is not working properly. Though if it can be ignored, please ignore it and say everything is perfect ːmenacingduckː.

By the way, do you remember the time when the golf ball used to be in the VIP pool?

When the flamingo used to be invincible?

When it was not possible to open the door?

Just kidding, you still can't open the door. And now, you can't pull the curtains either. But bear with us and be patient as a placid duck, for you know the ducks have always repaid your waiting. There's still so much relaxing and chilling to do, you can't imagine...

turbolento games