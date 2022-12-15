Ultimechs S2 is now live! UltiPass 2, Arcade Mode, GauntJet Trails and more!

Welcome to Season 2 of Ultimechs, pilot!

Featuring a new UltiPass, Arcade Mode, GauntJet Trails and more! The Season 2 update brings Ultimechs to version 1.6 where we’ve focused our attention on bringing you more content, and continue our mission to make the game the best it can be!

UltiPass 2 is now available in the game, and features a new customization option, the GauntJet trails. With these you can highlight your plays in the arena and make sure that the opponents know who’s scoring on them. Several of them are available in the game now, so unlock them and pick your favorite!

We also wanted to highlight that now that UltiPass 2 is out, if you haven't finished UltiPass 1 yet, don’t worry. You can decide which UltiPass you’d like to progress in the main menu and finish the tiers at your own pace!

With the new UltiPass, we’ve also included a Free Gift to everyone who has supported the game so far! Thank you for believing in us and the game. Make sure to claim it before it expires after the winter holidays. Besides the Free Gift, we’ve also added the QNTM (Quantum) Pack to the game! This is an exclusive package for the ultimate Ultimechs fans, including Headgear, GauntJet Trail, Palettes, Patterns and UltiCoins not found in the UltiPasses!

In version 1.6 Casual Mode has now been replaced with Arcade Mode along with plenty of changes coming to Competitive Mode. We want to give new players an opportunity to ease themselves into the game, and for everyone else to relax and focus on having fun in the game! In Arcade Mode you’ll see a lot more Supercharges, and other balance changes like GauntJets returning faster to you than what you’re used to.

For Competitive Mode, we’ve heard the calls from our community, and we’ll once again lower the number of Supercharges being spawned in the arena. The feedback from our community is very important to us, and we’re thankful for the honest opinions shared by members of our community.

Another aspect of the game that we’ve had a lot of feedback on is the social system and how parties work. In this update, we’ve honed in on these aspects and have made a few changes which hopefully will fix some of the issues we’ve seen mentioned by our community. We’ve now optimized this entire process, invites now have expiration times, along with sound effects to go along with them. We hope you enjoy these changes and that it makes it easier for you to get into the game with your friends!

Added the QNTM (Quantum) pack which includes: New Headgear, GauntJet Trail, Palettes, Patterns and UltiCoins!

Added a Free Gift available to be claimed for a limited time!

Casual Mode has been replaced with Arcade Mode.

Combat is now only available in Competitive matches.

Added options to choose Game Type in Custom matches.

UltiPass 2 has been added to the game, including 75 new rewards.

Added the option to activate either UltiPass 1 or 2 to progress one of them.

New customization category added: GauntJet Trails

‘Paint Jobs’ has been renamed to 'Patterns'.

Added a sound distortion effect on taking damage.

Fixed an issue where players in a party could not join Competitive matches together.

Fixed an issue where muting another player would not work occasionally.

Fixed an issue where the HoloWall damaged players after a goal was scored.

Optimized loading times for online matches.

“Create party” button added to the Friends tab.

Added a Party tab which is enabled when a party is created.

Added an invite button in the Party tab.

Party invites now have an expiration time of 30 seconds.

Parties with pending invitations now cannot start any match type.

Added an 'Add Friend' button in the in-game menu so friends can be added in the Arena.

Sound effects have been added for; when a Friends goes online, receiving Friend and Party requests and when invitations are rejected.

Arena

(Competitive) Greatly reduced Supercharge spawn rate. (10s/6s/3s/1s → 15s/15s/15s/15s.)

Reduced max ball speed for body slams. (220 m/s → 200 m/s)

Mechs

Equalized GauntJet recovery times. (Viper: 9s, Nitro: 7s, Titan: 5s → All: 10s)

Removed speed bonus multiplier when supercharged.

Slightly increased power bonus multiplier when supercharged. (1.15x → 1.2x)

(Competitive) Added attack bonus multiplier when supercharged. (1.0x → 1.2x)

Viper

Increased speed of dashing between dashpads. (0.15s → 0.1s)

Slightly increased GauntJet speed. (48 m/s → 50 m/s)

Slightly decreased steering sensitivity. (0.9 → 0.8)

Slightly increased punching power. (20 → 22)

Increased GauntJet return speed on successful hits. (75 m/s → 100 m/s)

Increased GauntJet return acceleration on misses. (40 m/s^2 → 50 m/s^2)

Increased size of GauntJets while being held. (1.5 → 2)

Increased hit radius of HyperStrike. (0.5m → 0.75m)

Nitro

Increased speed of dashing between dashpads. (0.15s → 0.125s)

Slightly increased GauntJet speed. (44 m/s → 45 m/s)

Slightly decreased steering sensitivity. (0.8 → 0.7)

Slightly increased punching power. (32 → 33)

Increased GauntJet return speed on successful hits. (75 m/s → 90 m/s)

Increased punching power on GauntJet returns. (20 → 25)

Increased size of GauntJets while being held. (0.9 → 1)

Slightly increased attack power. (9 → 10)

Decreased blast radius of MegaBlast. (40m → 30m)

Titan

Slightly decreased steering sensitivity. (0.7 → 0.6)

Increased punching power on GauntJet returns. (20 → 30)

Slightly increased GauntJet return speed on successful hits. (75 m/s → 80 m/s)

Decreased GauntJet return acceleration on misses. (50 m/s^2 → 40 m/s^2)

Thank you again for your continued support of Ultimechs! From the team, we hope you enjoy this upcoming holiday season, and that you have fun with the new mode and UltiPass!

Keep in mind that if you’d like to suggest something for the game, we have a suggestion board specifically for this! While we can’t promise any changes, posting here helps us understand what the community would like to see in Ultimechs.

Of course, if you’d like to meet and discuss the game with us and others, then you can also join the Ultimechs Reddit and the Ultimechs Discord!

- The Ultimechs Team