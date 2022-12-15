The Secret Neighbor 2022 Winter Update is Live Now!

Ho Ho Ho!

Happy Decimbir and a very Merry Guestmas to you all!

The chilly winds of change have come at last to Raven Brooks, bringing with it a blanket of fluffy white snow, and the Winter Wonders & Gadgets Update - which is officially Live Now!

[previewyoutube=2xdM0JGgGNY;full]TRAILER EMBED HERE---------------------------[/previewyoutube]

⛄ We know it’s kinda hard to believe, but the snow is BACK! ⛄

Haven’t made your first snowman of the season yet? Jump into a match now to build snow buddies to your heart’s content, sneak your presents under the Christmas tree, or smack a snowball directly into your buddy’s face at high velocity. (because let's be honest, we all know that’s the [i]real first thing anyone's actually going to do)[/i]

🛠 We’ve gone over the Winter, now let's get to the Gadgets! 🛠

The Engineer class got a rework with _three _new items in his arsenal:

Seek treasures with the Metal Detector, use it to find key cards, keys, & gears

Keep an even sharper eye out with new Night Vision Goggles

Lock onto the Neighbor’s approximate location with the Threat Sensor

Now, before you go dive facefirst into the first snowbank you see:



🦸- You’ll need some super suits if you want to take on the supervillain who stole the snow, pick up an epic ugly Christmas sweater while you’re in the Shop! Check back regularly to see what old seasonal favorites make their way back with a sweet holiday discount!

🔔 - Spice up your coupon-questing with a few new daily quests, available now!

🎁 - Oh, and did we mention there is a limited-time 2x daily quest multiplier going for the rest of the day?

We hope you enjoy the Winter Wonders & Gadgets update, Happy holidays from all of us on the Secret Neighbor team! As always, please let us know what you think in the comments! Or join our Discord server! We've recently updated our forums to make submitting feedback easier than ever.

**Have a Happy Decimbir and a very Merry Guestmas!

Till next time!

tinyFox, tinyIra, Hologryph, & Eerie Guest

Follow us on social media:

_

_

Be in the Know at https://www.secretneighbor.com/**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/859570/Secret_Neighbor_Hello_Neighbor_Multiplayer/

Full Patch Notes

Version v - Version v1.4.1.0 - PS

Secret Neighbor: Call of the Kraa Update

What's new:

🛠 Inventor Rework The Inventor has three new items in his arsenal: Metal Detector, Night Vision Goggles (craftable), and the Threat Sensor (craftable)

Snow and holiday decor - Snowballs are back, baby! ⛄

New Main Theme: ‘Super’ new main theme music in the lobby 🎶

Improved weather effects ☁️ Objects now react to weather (getting wet, snow-covered, etc.)

A few other new animations here and there

New costumes + cosmetics are available now in the Seasonal shop - check back every so often to see whats on sale this month! (dont forget your ugly sweater!)

New randomized character selection option

Tutorial for Guest: Finally, you can learn how to play as Guest

New daily quests: Quests for Guest, Ghost, Inventor, & Random character

New dance and emote: Facepalm emote for kids & “The Shuffle” dance for all characters

Equip/unequip Headgear added: to take off items, choose empty slot + press LMB

What’s changed:

Pan buff: If pan equipped, Butcher's hook will “take off” the pan with first hook hit, next hit will catch player.

Updated tutorial for Inventor: New item sections added

Refactor 3rd person camera: 3rd person camera will better avoid obstacles

Slight buff + movement improvements to Ghost Neighbor

Improved synchronization between players

Controls change: