Tiny Rogues update for 15 December 2022

PTR Update 0.1.8c

Patchnotes via Steam Community
PTR

What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch Notes

New Features

  • Blood Shrines have been completely reworked.
    They are now called Blood Altars and grant special amped rewards if you chose to inflict 1 heart of damage to yourself. The damage inflicted can be lethal and will now damage Soul Hearts, Armor and normal Hearts. It will also trigger Defy Death and Revives.

  • Curses were already implemented in last patch but now Cursed Shrines also display the negative modifier they will apply.
    These curses are:

    • +5% enemy health
    • +10% mana degeneration rate
    • -10% stamina recovery speed
    • -1 bomb found
    • -10% damage at far range
    • -10% damage to bosses
    • -10% gold found
    • -1 maximum heart
    • -5% movement speed
    • Sacrifice all Soul Hearts.

  • Blacksmith Whetstones now can upgrade melee weapons to level 4.

Balance Changes

  • Healing a heart at the Nurse now costs 5G, down from 10G.
  • Boss enemies on floor 7 on-wards will now spawn mana stars more often. (this change scales with every floor, e.g.: Mega Death will spawn 20 mana stars per health bar now)
  • The projectile behavior of Spectral Blade Wand projectiles has been adjusted a bit.
  • Picking up a mana star will now grant a hidden attack speed buff of 30% more attack speed for 2 seconds.
  • The Golden Desert Eagle now doesn't grant "100% more damage dealt with the next shot after dashing" but "on dash deal 100% more damage with this weapon for 1 second".
  • Increased Tommy Gun DMG by 25.
  • Automaton guardians now stand still for 1 second after spawning before they start attacking.
  • Automatons of all kinds are now weak to bomb damage.
  • Fixed that bosses which would clear non-boss enemies between phases would kill automatons.
  • Removed the "+0.5 hearts damage taken" curse.
  • Health Fountains now recover half of maximum health when "Rust, Pestilence and Sin" is active. (before half of missing health)
  • The spiky doors created by "Unjust Incentives" cinder now only deal 1/2 heart of damage. The spikes can now be bombed to be removed.
  • Tweaked (reduced) a lot of enemy enchantment attack / firing rates, especially when they spawn on boss enemies.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where rerolling accursed room choices with Red Dice would reroll them into non Curse rewards.
  • Fixed a bug where Cinder modifiers active state wouldn't be saved correctly.

Leave feedback in the ptr-feedback channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!

