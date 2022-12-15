PTR Update 0.1.8c

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

PTR

What's a PTR?

PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?

Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch Notes

New Features

Blood Shrines have been completely reworked.

They are now called Blood Altars and grant special amped rewards if you chose to inflict 1 heart of damage to yourself. The damage inflicted can be lethal and will now damage Soul Hearts, Armor and normal Hearts. It will also trigger Defy Death and Revives.

Curses were already implemented in last patch but now Cursed Shrines also display the negative modifier they will apply.

These curses are: +5% enemy health +10% mana degeneration rate -10% stamina recovery speed -1 bomb found -10% damage at far range -10% damage to bosses -10% gold found -1 maximum heart -5% movement speed Sacrifice all Soul Hearts.

Blacksmith Whetstones now can upgrade melee weapons to level 4.

Balance Changes

Healing a heart at the Nurse now costs 5G, down from 10G.

Boss enemies on floor 7 on-wards will now spawn mana stars more often. (this change scales with every floor, e.g.: Mega Death will spawn 20 mana stars per health bar now)

The projectile behavior of Spectral Blade Wand projectiles has been adjusted a bit.

Picking up a mana star will now grant a hidden attack speed buff of 30% more attack speed for 2 seconds.

The Golden Desert Eagle now doesn't grant "100% more damage dealt with the next shot after dashing" but "on dash deal 100% more damage with this weapon for 1 second".

Increased Tommy Gun DMG by 25.

Cinder (-related) Changes

Automaton guardians now stand still for 1 second after spawning before they start attacking.

Automatons of all kinds are now weak to bomb damage.

Fixed that bosses which would clear non-boss enemies between phases would kill automatons.

Removed the "+0.5 hearts damage taken" curse.

Health Fountains now recover half of maximum health when "Rust, Pestilence and Sin" is active. (before half of missing health)

The spiky doors created by "Unjust Incentives" cinder now only deal 1/2 heart of damage. The spikes can now be bombed to be removed.

Tweaked (reduced) a lot of enemy enchantment attack / firing rates, especially when they spawn on boss enemies.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where rerolling accursed room choices with Red Dice would reroll them into non Curse rewards.

Fixed a bug where Cinder modifiers active state wouldn't be saved correctly.

