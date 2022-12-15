PTR Update 0.1.8c

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.
PTR
What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.
How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.
Patch Notes
New Features
-
Blood Shrines have been completely reworked.
They are now called Blood Altars and grant special amped rewards if you chose to inflict 1 heart of damage to yourself. The damage inflicted can be lethal and will now damage Soul Hearts, Armor and normal Hearts. It will also trigger Defy Death and Revives.
-
Curses were already implemented in last patch but now Cursed Shrines also display the negative modifier they will apply.
These curses are:
- +5% enemy health
- +10% mana degeneration rate
- -10% stamina recovery speed
- -1 bomb found
- -10% damage at far range
- -10% damage to bosses
- -10% gold found
- -1 maximum heart
- -5% movement speed
- Sacrifice all Soul Hearts.
-
Blacksmith Whetstones now can upgrade melee weapons to level 4.
Balance Changes
- Healing a heart at the Nurse now costs 5G, down from 10G.
- Boss enemies on floor 7 on-wards will now spawn mana stars more often. (this change scales with every floor, e.g.: Mega Death will spawn 20 mana stars per health bar now)
- The projectile behavior of Spectral Blade Wand projectiles has been adjusted a bit.
- Picking up a mana star will now grant a hidden attack speed buff of 30% more attack speed for 2 seconds.
- The Golden Desert Eagle now doesn't grant "100% more damage dealt with the next shot after dashing" but "on dash deal 100% more damage with this weapon for 1 second".
- Increased Tommy Gun DMG by 25.
Cinder (-related) Changes
- Automaton guardians now stand still for 1 second after spawning before they start attacking.
- Automatons of all kinds are now weak to bomb damage.
- Fixed that bosses which would clear non-boss enemies between phases would kill automatons.
- Removed the "+0.5 hearts damage taken" curse.
- Health Fountains now recover half of maximum health when "Rust, Pestilence and Sin" is active. (before half of missing health)
- The spiky doors created by "Unjust Incentives" cinder now only deal 1/2 heart of damage. The spikes can now be bombed to be removed.
- Tweaked (reduced) a lot of enemy enchantment attack / firing rates, especially when they spawn on boss enemies.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where rerolling accursed room choices with Red Dice would reroll them into non Curse rewards.
- Fixed a bug where Cinder modifiers active state wouldn't be saved correctly.
Leave feedback in the ptr-feedback channel on the Tiny Rogues Discord!
Changed depots in public-test-realm branch