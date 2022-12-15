Wild West props now available in the room editor!

Yee-haw!

We're excited to announce that we've added a whole lasso of Wild West props and items to our Escape Simulator room editor. Now you can saddle up and create your very own saloon, bank heist, or dusty old western town. These new props are available to ALL players (with or without the DLC), so don't be a chicken and give 'em a try!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC/

Get help with the room editor and send us your creations on Pine Discord!

Changelog:

Added the Wild West props!

Fixed the house not winning in The Saloon

Fixed sound positioning for preset 3D sounds

Added a plant category for props

A few more smaller fixes

Pine team <3