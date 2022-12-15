 Skip to content

Escape Simulator update for 15 December 2022

Wild West props now available in the room editor!

Share · View all patches · Build 10155222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Yee-haw!
We're excited to announce that we've added a whole lasso of Wild West props and items to our Escape Simulator room editor. Now you can saddle up and create your very own saloon, bank heist, or dusty old western town. These new props are available to ALL players (with or without the DLC), so don't be a chicken and give 'em a try!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC/

Get help with the room editor and send us your creations on Pine Discord!

Changelog:

  • Added the Wild West props!
  • Fixed the house not winning in The Saloon
  • Fixed sound positioning for preset 3D sounds
  • Added a plant category for props
  • A few more smaller fixes

Pine team <3

