Patch v2.2.11 is live!

Hello, Fossil Hunters!

We have prepared two early Christmas gifts for you – Raptor DLC along with a brand new Patch v2.2.11 for the base game Dinosaur Fossil Hunter!

Here comes the Changelog since last version v2.2.0 -> v2.2.11:

Fixes:

fixed blackscreen after sending first crates from quarry to museum / travelling to prologue museum

fixed issue with controls at AZERTY keyboard

fixed disabled controls after exiting car at second quarry

fixed issue with binding keys and the "no action binded" info popping up

fixed lector volume controler

fixed issue with hilighted floor afrer exiting decoration mode

fixed issue with adding achievement at worhshop museum

fixed issue with marked stones after disabling this functionality at game menu

fixed issue with creating new drawing at garage

fixed issue with exporting sandbox museum to workshop

fixed achievements - how much is it?, eagle eye, show your story

fixed issue with wrong skeleton status at knowlege base

fixed cactus material rendering

fixed position of destinationts markings at the wall map

fixed issue with resetting skeleton mirror at exposition

fixed pathfinding the shortest path

fixed bridges colliders at Dinosaur Canyon map

fixed GPR and bucket materials color change

fixed possibility to move the skeleton when we have the maximum number of decorations

fixed bug with truck flying into the air after reset near underwater digs in Dinosaur Canyon

fixed problems after merging two displays

blocked collision of cars with barriers after loading the game

blocked possibility of re-cleaning the bones automatically right after the first one is finished (causing blackscreen)

Features:

Prologue (intro) scenes optimisation

Raptor DLC support

DLC LAUNCH STREAM WITH DANNY ANDUZA

If you are curious to learn more about Utahraptor excavation don't forget to join Paleontologist Danny Anduza today at 12pm Los Angeles time (that's 21:00 CET time), he will start with Fossil News and then begin playing the game around 2pm LA time (around 23:00 CET time).

🦖➡️ https://www.twitch.tv/paleontologizing

🎄All that’s left for us to do now is to wish you a wonderful Christmas time, full of family warmth, happiness and excitement… and with some dinosaurs in between. :)

The Raptor DLC is releasing in a few minutes!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2217690/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter__Raptor_DLC/

For those who didn't see the Designer DLC - remember we've also added Raptor Statue together with the Raptor DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2065550/Dinosaur_Fossil_Hunter__Designer_DLC/

Best Wishes

Dinosaur Fossil Hunter Team