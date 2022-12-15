Patch 1.2: Christmas Extravaganza and more...

Builders!

As you know – it's the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas!

We couldn't leave you without any gift, could we?

And since our Discord channel is constantly presented with such wonderful creations you prepare in the game, we're leaving you with a few seasonal extras to make your houses more festive, but also more functional.

New seasonal map – now what is Christmas without proper surroundings? Here you can fully celebrate in and out and feel the Christmas spirit to the T!









Christmas decorations – what would be Christmas without proper seasonal decor? Inner and outer – lights, ornaments, Santa's little helpers, reindeer – you name it we have it!







New functionality – balconies – YES! By popular demand, they're here – finally, you can create your very own BALCONIES! Design, create, build and decorate to your heart's content.

Romantic evening with wine and your favorite book while watching beautiful sunset views? Sure thing.

Some sunbathing on weekend? Why not?

Or closer – your own winter wonderland on your hand reach? Got it!





New contracts – another popular demand and the juiciest of them all.

Had you done all your tasks and feel like nothing more can be built here? Here, have some more!

Or you haven't found anything to your liking? We got you!

This time there will be definitely something that will catch your interest!

Last but not least, we've got a surprise for you. Our new game – Millennials – Steam Page is LIVE today! Take a look, add us to your wishlist, and follow if you wish. We also posted a first ever development update, so enjoy your path to excellence, Builders!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2103090

Enjoy the game and happy decorating!

