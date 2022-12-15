Patch 1.2: Christmas Extravaganza and more...

Builders!
As you know – it's the most wonderful time of the year - Christmas!
We couldn't leave you without any gift, could we?
And since our Discord channel is constantly presented with such wonderful creations you prepare in the game, we're leaving you with a few seasonal extras to make your houses more festive, but also more functional.
- New seasonal map – now what is Christmas without proper surroundings? Here you can fully celebrate in and out and feel the Christmas spirit to the T!
- Christmas decorations – what would be Christmas without proper seasonal decor? Inner and outer – lights, ornaments, Santa's little helpers, reindeer – you name it we have it!
- New functionality – balconies – YES! By popular demand, they're here – finally, you can create your very own BALCONIES! Design, create, build and decorate to your heart's content.
- Romantic evening with wine and your favorite book while watching beautiful sunset views? Sure thing.
- Some sunbathing on weekend? Why not?
- Or closer – your own winter wonderland on your hand reach? Got it!
- New contracts – another popular demand and the juiciest of them all.
- Had you done all your tasks and feel like nothing more can be built here? Here, have some more!
- Or you haven't found anything to your liking? We got you!
- This time there will be definitely something that will catch your interest!
Last but not least, we've got a surprise for you. Our new game – Millennials – Steam Page is LIVE today! Take a look, add us to your wishlist, and follow if you wish. We also posted a first ever development update, so enjoy your path to excellence, Builders!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2103090
Enjoy the game and happy decorating!
Live Motion Games
