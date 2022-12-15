 Skip to content

Tiny Lands update for 15 December 2022

Tiny Lands - Expansion Pack 1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear community (ꈍᴗꈍ)♡ ːtinyloveː

We are happy to announce the new DLC for Tiny Lands will be available on December 23rd. ːtinyideaː

Discover new handcrafted stories in these 3 featured themes:

  • Desert Mysteries
  • City Life
  • Cozy Christmas

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211350

┊　　┊　　┊　　┊
┊　　┊　　┊　　★
┊　　┊　　☆
┊　　★

˛˚˛˛°.˛.˛°˛.★˚˛˛°.˛.˛°˛.˛.
˛°██.。./ ♥ \ .˛ .˛。.˛..★ ★ 。
˛. (´• ̮•).。/♫.♫*˛. ˛Π____.♥ ♥ ˛ ˛
.°( . • . ) ˛°./• '♫ ' •.˛./__/~＼. ˛.。˛ ˛.
(...'•'.. ) ˛╬╬╬╬╬˛°.｜田田 ｜門｜╬╬╬╬╬˚ .˛
¯˜"°••°" ˜¯`´¯˜"°••°"˜¯` ´¯˜"°´¯˜"°••°"˜¯´¯˜"*° •*´❄•.¸.•´❄*•.¸.•*´❄•.¸.•´❄*•.¸.•*´❄•.¸.•´❄`*•.

ːtinycoffeeː We hope you enjoy this new content and have a great Christmas and a prosperous new year with your beloved ones. ːtinyloveː

Thanks for your support throughout this year and all your positive reviews! ːtinyideaː

Sincerely,
Hyper Three Studio Team.

