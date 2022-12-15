Tiny Lands - Expansion Pack 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10155030 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Dear community (ꈍᴗꈍ)♡ ːtinyloveː

We are happy to announce the new DLC for Tiny Lands will be available on December 23rd. ːtinyideaː

Discover new handcrafted stories in these 3 featured themes:

Desert Mysteries

City Life

Cozy Christmas

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211350

ːtinycoffeeː We hope you enjoy this new content and have a great Christmas and a prosperous new year with your beloved ones. ːtinyloveː

Thanks for your support throughout this year and all your positive reviews! ːtinyideaː

Sincerely,

Hyper Three Studio Team.