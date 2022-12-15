Tiny Lands - Expansion Pack 1

Dear community (ꈍᴗꈍ)♡ ːtinyloveː
We are happy to announce the new DLC for Tiny Lands will be available on December 23rd. ːtinyideaː
Discover new handcrafted stories in these 3 featured themes:
- Desert Mysteries
- City Life
- Cozy Christmas
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2211350
┊ ┊ ┊ ┊
┊ ┊ ┊ ★
┊ ┊ ☆
┊ ★
☆
˛˚˛˛°.˛.˛°˛.★˚˛˛°.˛.˛°˛.★★ 。˛.
˛°██.。./ ♥ \ .˛ .˛。.˛..★ ★ 。
˛. (´• ̮•).。/♫.♫*˛. ˛Π____.♥ ♥ ˛ ˛
.°( . • . ) ˛°./• '♫ ' •.˛./__/~＼. ˛.。˛ ˛.。
(...'•'.. ) ˛╬╬╬╬╬˛°.｜田田 ｜門｜╬╬╬╬╬˚ .˛
¯˜"°••°" ˜¯`´¯˜"°••°"˜¯` ´¯˜"°´¯˜"°••°"˜¯
´¯˜"*° •*´❄•.¸.•´❄
*•.¸.•*´❄•.¸.•´❄
*•.¸.•*´❄•.¸.•´❄`*•.
ːtinycoffeeː We hope you enjoy this new content and have a great Christmas and a prosperous new year with your beloved ones. ːtinyloveː
Thanks for your support throughout this year and all your positive reviews! ːtinyideaː
Sincerely,
Hyper Three Studio Team.
