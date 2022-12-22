Christmas patch + Steam Winter Sale

Greetings, Directors,

We have an early Christmas present for you! We have prepared a Christmas patch for The Pegasus Expedition that will set the holiday mood and will let you enjoy the game in a Christmas-y tone. In each newly started campaign, you will encounter five new holiday related events! You can read the patch notes below.

And we're not done with the gifts. Since the Steam Winter Sale is starting today, you can now buy The Pegasus Expedition with a 15% discount. The sale lasts until January 5.

So that's it. 2022 has been an amazing year for us and we look forward to bringing you even more of the game next year, starting with the first Early Access Content Update!

We wish you a beautiful holiday, enjoy the end of the year as much as you can!

Holiday patch:

Changes:

We added five holiday celebration-related text box events to the game. Any campaign started during the holidays will have these events coming up when the in-game calendar hits certain dates throughout the entire campaign.

Fixes:

Fixed some issues with different languages not fitting into the UI

Fixed wrong translation being displayed in the Diplomacy window

If you are looking for other games to spend the holidays with, why not check out the complete list of Winter Sale titles by Fulqrum Publishing?