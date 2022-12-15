New Patch: Xmas in the abyss!

Attention, Humans!

We have another patch for you, just in time for the loudest and shiniest season of the year.

Get ready to deck the halls of madness with:

New player and weapons skins.

A fully decorated Manor.

A reskinned main menu.

Celebrate the yule spirit in the abyss, but please be quiet… The Great Old One can be jealous.

After all, who needs a jolly old man in a red suit when you can have a terrifying ancient deity instead?

Merry Xmas and see you in the abyss!