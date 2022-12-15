 Skip to content

Madshot update for 15 December 2022

New Patch: Xmas in the abyss!

Madshot update for 15 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, Humans!

We have another patch for you, just in time for the loudest and shiniest season of the year.

Get ready to deck the halls of madness with:

  • New player and weapons skins.
  • A fully decorated Manor.
  • A reskinned main menu.

Celebrate the yule spirit in the abyss, but please be quiet… The Great Old One can be jealous.
After all, who needs a jolly old man in a red suit when you can have a terrifying ancient deity instead?

Merry Xmas and see you in the abyss!

