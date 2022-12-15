 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Comic Book Company Manager update for 15 December 2022

0.9.4.1 - Beta Branch Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10154990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is first part in update to franchise system

Now the franchise needs to be created actively by workers instead of happening in the background. Workers can do the work at any work station. If franchise has multiple creators they all need to do the same amount of work

Changes

  • Changed place for franchise creation progress UI
  • Changed franchise creation to require active work from workers
  • Tiny performance improvements

Fixes

  • Firing a worker middle of franchise creation now cancels the franchise creation
  • Fixed back to main menu button that appears in game over screen

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10154990
Comic Book Company Manager Content Depot 1612951
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link