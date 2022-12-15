0.9.4.1 - Beta Branch Update

This is first part in update to franchise system
Now the franchise needs to be created actively by workers instead of happening in the background. Workers can do the work at any work station. If franchise has multiple creators they all need to do the same amount of work
Changes
- Changed place for franchise creation progress UI
- Changed franchise creation to require active work from workers
- Tiny performance improvements
Fixes
- Firing a worker middle of franchise creation now cancels the franchise creation
- Fixed back to main menu button that appears in game over screen
Changed depots in beta branch