Prepare for a holiday unlike any other

We’re excited to announce that our new game is available to play now for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221940/The_Feast/

When your mother invites you to a family meal for the holiday, you expect it to be like any other. Bad jokes, good food, and maybe your uncle getting a little too drunk - the same as every year.

What you don’t expect is the grotesque and painful experience that begins to unravel from the moment you enter the room.

The events that unfold in The Feast are dark and peculiar and you’ll be taking the lead role. Try to wrap your head around this confusing new reality and do your best to survive this utterly twisted dinner.

Whatever the cost.

The Feast is an intensely dramatic experience designed to be completed in one sitting (20-30 minutes). This short adventure has 5 different endings to discover, diving deep into a catastrophic image of society and its tendency to ignore the dark side of reality.

There are also two DLCs available: A ‘Chef’s Special’ edition, which includes a selection of bonus digital items, and a ‘Raise a Glass’ to the devs edition. Both are $1.99.