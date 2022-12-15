Have S'Moa Weapon Charm | Chonmage Armor Set

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Comes free with your Happy Moa burger meal. (Not that the near-extinct creatures have much to be happy about!)

Complete all of your Weekly Challenges and the Ultimate Challenge to earn this week’s Ultimate Reward – the Have S'Moa Weapon Charm.

A new Ultimate Reward will become available every week, so be sure to keep an eye on your Challenges and take advantage of these free rewards.

Step onto the battlefield as a samurai commander.

Unleash devastation on the enemy team and project harmony onto your allies with the Chonmage Armor Set, which contains the Chonmage helmet, the Windblown Mask helmet attachment, the Bear Temple chest attachment, along with the Crescent Moon shoulder pads and knee pads, Thorn Driver stance, Enji-iro visor, and Sundown Smile Yoroi armor coating.

Suit up in the Shop today!