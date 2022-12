Share · View all patches · Build 10154874 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 15:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Game rule has been redesigned.

Wake a terminal four times to connect to server.

With each connection, coins are dropped, and a wave of guards starts coming.

Menu has been redesigned.

Introducing the new weapon: GRENADE.

shoots multiple guards after a few seconds.

Pistol has been redesigned.

It now has a 6 round magazine, and its capacity can be increased.