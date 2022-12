Share · View all patches · Build 10154861 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 15:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to the first major update of Triple Take!

A new pathway has opened up in world 1, leading to the forever hub! Inside, find Sickleer, a shady two-faced man who wishes to use the player to explore the riches filled depths of the game.

The brand new endless mode brings you endless levels and even more vibrant colors!







AAaaand finally, we have some sweet, new achiements, so go and get hunting.