Gazelle Versions and various tweaks

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update adds 3 distinct Gazelle versions...

SA-341B - Can carry 4 x TOW missiles plus either the new SNEB rocket launcher or the 20mm canon pod. Marginally more powerful engine than previously. SA-342L - Can carry 6 x HOT or TOW missiles plus the SNEB rockets and 20mm cannon. Improve engine over the 341B SA-349 - Gets access to both HOT & Laser Hellfire missiles plus the SNEB rockets and has wing tip stations for Stingers (when they arrive) but loses the 20mm canon capability. Improved engine over 342L allowing it to comfortably carry 6 x hellfires.

Other Updates

Rockets are now effected by gravity correctly. The targeting sight does not take this into consideration at the moment. Canons now visibly eject empty casings 20mm canon's fire rate is now correct when using a twin canon loadout. Gunsights now default to a 1000m range when aiming above the horizon which stops them going out of alignment and will allow you to engage aerial targets (when they arrive). Rocket explosions will now damage multiple targets in a 25m radius of the blast. Inverted mouse view control fixed. Joystick view control and speed sliders now work correctly.

Christmas Break

Unless any major issues are found I shall be moving this BETA into the live branch. This will then form the last major content update before the Christmas break as I shall be away from my development machine during that time.

However, lots of exciting things in development...