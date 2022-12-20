 Skip to content

Black Skylands update for 20 December 2022

Christmas has come to Black Skylands!

Build 10154807

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Captains!

We've just released a little update to get you into the Christmas spirit. Update your game and remember to check out Turtletown before you embark on your new journey through the lands of Aspia!🎄

Yours truly,

• • •

