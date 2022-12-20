Christmas has come to Black Skylands!

Greetings, Captains!
We've just released a little update to get you into the Christmas spirit. Update your game and remember to check out Turtletown before you embark on your new journey through the lands of Aspia!🎄
Yours truly,
• • •
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update