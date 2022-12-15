 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Infinimine update for 15 December 2022

Infinimine Ver.60

Share · View all patches · Build 10154741 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed TDB Display rounding off the decimal on display
-Fixed Tier History percent displays rounding off decimal
-Large Survey treasure rooms can now randomly spawn like veins
-Optimized Tier History to decrease the chance of it reducing FPS
-Boss Balance changes
-Fight duration set to 3min
-Your Bonus is locked when Boss notification pops up
-Void Boss and Cinder Boss Ancient Quality increased
-Fixed rare null in Block Records
-Changed most the backend to support Vector3 doubles to improve precision and support up to Tier 5000
-Possibly fixed a bug that would let auto AFK mode start mining down
-Fixed a gear equip/unequip bug that could result in a loop
-Fixed some Teleport logic that could lead to not being able to return to surface in a rare case
-Increased Block HP growth

Changed files in this update

Depot 2106081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link