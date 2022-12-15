-Fixed TDB Display rounding off the decimal on display
-Fixed Tier History percent displays rounding off decimal
-Large Survey treasure rooms can now randomly spawn like veins
-Optimized Tier History to decrease the chance of it reducing FPS
-Boss Balance changes
-Fight duration set to 3min
-Your Bonus is locked when Boss notification pops up
-Void Boss and Cinder Boss Ancient Quality increased
-Fixed rare null in Block Records
-Changed most the backend to support Vector3 doubles to improve precision and support up to Tier 5000
-Possibly fixed a bug that would let auto AFK mode start mining down
-Fixed a gear equip/unequip bug that could result in a loop
-Fixed some Teleport logic that could lead to not being able to return to surface in a rare case
-Increased Block HP growth
Infinimine update for 15 December 2022
Infinimine Ver.60
