Infinimine Ver.60

-Fixed TDB Display rounding off the decimal on display

-Fixed Tier History percent displays rounding off decimal

-Large Survey treasure rooms can now randomly spawn like veins

-Optimized Tier History to decrease the chance of it reducing FPS

-Boss Balance changes

-Fight duration set to 3min

-Your Bonus is locked when Boss notification pops up

-Void Boss and Cinder Boss Ancient Quality increased

-Fixed rare null in Block Records

-Changed most the backend to support Vector3 doubles to improve precision and support up to Tier 5000

-Possibly fixed a bug that would let auto AFK mode start mining down

-Fixed a gear equip/unequip bug that could result in a loop

-Fixed some Teleport logic that could lead to not being able to return to surface in a rare case

-Increased Block HP growth