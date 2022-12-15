 Skip to content

Witch It update for 15 December 2022

Hotfix 1.3.4

Build 10154713

Patchnotes via Steam Community

↻ Changed: Train skill now destroys Hexed Eyes on contact
↻ Changed: Compass prop now has a working pin and a different physical sound

✓ Fixed: Banana Potato impact color is not correct
✓ Fixed: Icon Shirt Icon is not updating in customization screen
✓ Fixed: Garlic effect is not moving correctly when its attached
✓ Fixed: Flickering Tree on Amara's Fountain
✓ Fixed: Sometimes player number recommendation falsely shown in the map tooltip
✓ Fixed: Custom match settings not saved between screens
✓ Fixed: Custom match Imposturous settings keeping a Custom Map layout if previously selected
✓ Fixed: Train skill selection not saved between matches
✓ Fixed: Train skill moving jump pads
✓ Fixed: Missing speed buff trails

