Hotfix 1.3.4

↻ Changed: Train skill now destroys Hexed Eyes on contact

↻ Changed: Compass prop now has a working pin and a different physical sound

✓ Fixed: Banana Potato impact color is not correct

✓ Fixed: Icon Shirt Icon is not updating in customization screen

✓ Fixed: Garlic effect is not moving correctly when its attached

✓ Fixed: Flickering Tree on Amara's Fountain

✓ Fixed: Sometimes player number recommendation falsely shown in the map tooltip

✓ Fixed: Custom match settings not saved between screens

✓ Fixed: Custom match Imposturous settings keeping a Custom Map layout if previously selected

✓ Fixed: Train skill selection not saved between matches

✓ Fixed: Train skill moving jump pads

✓ Fixed: Missing speed buff trails