2023 Season 1 Hotfix 2 [2022.12.14.02]

This Hotfix contains a variety of fixes and updates for the 2023 Season 1 Release.

https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/33574/2023-season-1-hotfix-2-release-notes-2022-12-14-02#latest

2023 Season 1 Hotfix 2 Release Notes [2022.12.14.02]



iRACING UI:

Paint Shop

VRS logos have been updated.

SIMULATION:

Race Control

The penalty type for where the second-line leader is ahead of the first-line leader at the moment of the green flag has been switched from a stop-and-go to a drive-through.

Active Reset

Fixed an issue where several tire conditioning states were not being saved and reset correctly with Active Reset.

New Damage Model

If a wheel is already broken, force is no longer applied to the suspension.

This fixes an issue where wheels could have been left in an extended position after fixing a hyperextended suspension.



Graphics

Fixed a critical issue with VR framerate performance due to cockpit rendering changes.

Fixed an issue where a ghost car would block the player’s cockpit from rendering. Spooky!

Fixed an issue where some dirt surfaces could appear to flicker.

SpeedTree shadows now to obey the "High Quality Trees" setting.

Fixed a misspelling in the Graphics Options Menu.

Force Feedback

The recently added runaway wheel safety protection feature has been tuned to be more targeted to only situations where it might be needed, and the effect will dissipate much quicker if triggered.

The default FFB Smoothing is now set to 0% instead of 15%.

Usability Settings

Some new entries have been added to the [Adaptive] section of the “app.ini” file, including:

highContrastCursor=1 | Makes the cursor larger and uses a more contrasting color for better visibility.

raceLineWidth=0.6 | Allows you to make the raceline wider (in meters) for better visibility.

pitLineAlwaysVisible=1 | Makes the pit road entry/exit lines always visible, making finding the pit road entrance easier.

Some additional hidden entries exist to control the color of the pit lines. For more information, see the iRacing forums post here: https://forums.iracing.com/discussion/2145/adaptive-adjustments/p1

CARS:

<Car Class> NASCAR Cup Series Cars

Fixed an issue with dents and scrapes appearing on these vehicles in interface models.

<Car Class> [Legacy] V8 Supercar - 2014 Cars

Fixed an issue with dents and scrapes appearing on these vehicles in interface models.

BMW M4 GT4

Engine sounds have been improved.

BMW M Hybrid V8

Draft parameters have been adjusted.

Wheel tethers have been lengthened slightly to prevent the rear wheels from getting stuck against the bodywork after becoming hinged.

Front tires are no longer invisible from cockpit cameras.

Fixed a spelling error in the garage with fourth gear.

Dallara iR-01

Fixed an issue with dents and scrapes appearing on carbon fiber surfaces of this vehicle in interface models.

Dallara P217

Wheel tethers have been lengthened slightly to prevent the rear wheels from getting stuck against the bodywork after becoming hinged.

Dirt Late Model

(Super) - iRacing setups have been updated.

Dirt UMP Modified

iRacing setups have been updated.

Formula Vee

Fixed an issue with ambient occlusion and normal maps appearing incorrect on this car in interface models.

Mercedes-AMG GT3 2020

Fixed an issue with the endurance lights of the interface model for this car.

Mercedes-AMG W13 E Performance

Weight distribution adjustments have been removed from the garage options.

For the New Damage Model, a tuning pass has been completed, including increasing the break limits for wheels.

Toyota GR86

Setup parameters have been updated, including: raised minimum tire pressures, limited minimum fuel, and limited maximum front camber.

Fixed an issue where some engine components appeared to be missing for VR users when the car hood was removed from damage.

TRACKS:

Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours

A group of floating fans have been grounded.

Lucas Oil Speedway

Night lighting is now available and enabled at this track!

Caution lights have been plugged-in.

Sebring International Raceway

Fixed an issue where specular maps were not working correctly at this track when Low Shader Details were in use.

Catch fences have been updated.

Wild West Motorsports Park

Fixed an issue with a bright pink line appearing on a hillside.