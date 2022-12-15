Inkulinati Early Access Release Date Announced!

Gather around young Inkulinati Masters! We have news that all the subjects across the land have waited for! Is everyone here? Ok, here we go. Trumpets please! We are proud to announce that Inkulinati is coming to Steam Early Access on the 31st of January, 2023!



Soon you’ll travel across lands that are filled with many dangers, as well as adventures. Maybe even… dangerous adventures! (gasp!). You will battle such medieval luminaries as Hildegard, Dante, Sir Godfrey, and perhaps even Death itself! Not to mention all the characters you will come across such as the averagely famous Bard, Master who will teach you all the tricks a young Inkulinati needs to know, and of course, the goose! Oh, what stories and escapades await you, young scribe. Not long to go now!

If you haven’t joined the Official Royal Inkulinati Discord server, do so right now. It is the best place to keep up to date on all Inkulinati news.

We can’t wait for you to finally play Inkulinati and try the game out yourselves. January 31st is the start of one heck of a journey. It’s where together you and us can make Inkulinati the best game it possibly can be. We’re really excited that we get to do this together.

In the meantime, keep your quills, and wits, as sharp as they can be!

Until next time,

The Inkulinati Academy, on behalf of Yaza Games Team