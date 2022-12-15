 Skip to content

ToBas Zombies update for 15 December 2022

Update v0.1.1

Build 10154598

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.1.1 for ToBas Zombies is here!

After a long break there is finally an update again. We decided to do small updates instead of big ones. This allows us to react faster to bugs and also easier to implement new features or new content.

BUG FIXES

  • Discord link renewed
  • Fixed bug that caused Grass to collide with the clients

OPTIMIZATIONS

  • Graphic improved
  • Some improvements to the UI design

QUALITY OF LIFE

  • The widget of the weapons NPC can now be closed with the interaction key (F)
  • Added version label to main menu for better patch notes tracking

