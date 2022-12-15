Early Access Launch!

Time’s up! Today we’re finally launching Nordic Ashes in Early Access and you will all be able to enjoy this Enemy Hell Survivor adventure!

What to expect from Midgard and the 9 Realms

You will be able to face powerful enemies in the 9 Realms of Yggdrasil.

Collect Relics that will make you as powerful as the Asgard gods themselves.

Ascend your Ancestral Relics so that no minion will stop you.

Find fellow survivors and together, face what remains after Ragnarök.

Obtain Yggdrasil leaves to get permanent upgrades.

Improve your affection level with Gnöki to get amazing rewards.

Create your own build for each character and each run choosing your path in their Constellation Ability Trees.

Use each survivor’s Ultimate ability to annihilate your enemies.

Too easy?

Don't worry, as you complete a Realm on one difficulty, the next will be unlocked, with new challenges to meet and rewards to earn.

Do you love completing achievements?

More than 60 achievements to accomplish, a number that will increase as we release more content.

How much variety is there?

There are more than 70 Relics in the game, plus different artifacts, potions, survivors, realms, altars, Gnöki’s realm, Yggdrasil meta progression... and this is only the first Early Access release of many updates to come.

What makes us different from other survivor-like games?

This game is much more challenging. Why? The HP system is based in heart containers as in Binding of Isaac, so beware of being touched by monsters, enemies are much more complex, bosses have their own behavior with unique attacks that make them really fun as well as challenging.

Characters won’t start with a weapon and that would be it. Each one has their own constellation with various weapons, powers and upgrades that will allow you to make creative builds. Also, this makes each character feel unique.

When you level up you will receive level points. Each weapon can be upgraded with those points. The cool thing is that each upgrade will have semi-random stats. If you don't like the stats you got, you can reroll and see if you have better luck.

Find shrines around the realms that will reward you with useful Relics or special upgrade chests.

Each Ancestral Relic can be Ascended up to 2 times, giving each Ascension a unique upgrade.

So that's it?

Of course not. There are always secrets, such as <missing>... and many updates to come in the following weeks and months.

Remember that during the Early Access you will have the possibility of obtaining the Knights of The Dark Skins in the game. After that, they will become Legacy skins and nobody else will be able to get them anymore.



We hope you enjoy Nordic Ashes as much as we do. If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

Let the battle for the 9 Realms begin!

