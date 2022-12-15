Season 03: PATCH 10 (build 80750 - 15/12/2022)

Hello Miners,
This patch contains a couple of fixes, most noticeably fixing a crash that would happen with meteors, returning the power cables to Industrial sabotage and buffed some sounds effects to be 68% better.
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Fixed a crash caused by meteor rock crackers not able to find a spot to land
- Fixed that Industrial Sabotage would sometimes not have cables between the vault and the power stations
- Fixed a bug that allowed the minigun to fire faster than its intended fire rate
- Fixed audio being low after a meteor impact nearby
- Tweaked sounds for enemies not in view
- Fixed a typo in the Coil Gun description
- Fixed a typo in the Mega Power Supply OC description
- Fixed typos in the Mactera Brundle and Glyphid Web Spitter entries in the Miner’s Manual
Changed depots in internal_testing branch