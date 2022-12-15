Update 0.12.0 - Achievements and Game Statistics

Hey everyone!

The next update for Of Blades & Tails is here and it implements Achievements and an all-new Statistics screen.

Changelog v0.12.0

Achievements

17 Achievements have been added to the game.

A full list can be found here: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/1768780/achievements

There are Achievements that will unlock as you play, some require a bit of grinding, and others require you to collect legendary items. There is also a combat challenge "Fearless Rookie", for the bravest foxes among you.

Please note: Achievements that are related to player level, quests, or defeated enemy count will unlock once you continue any existing savegame. Others require you to repeat a specific action, even though you may have done so already.

More Achievements will be added in the future!

Game Statistics

20 Statistics are now tracked per playthrough.

Number of turns passed

Distance travelled

Spots discovered

Number of own defeats

Defeated enemies

Biggest enemy defeated

Hunted wildlife

Most used weapon

Skill execution count

Most used skill #1

Most used skill #2

Most used skill #3

Highest outgoing damage

Highest incoming damage

Destroyed containers

Looted items

Gathered herbs

Used items

Highest fortune (coins)

Coins spent



You can find the Game Statistics under your Character tab and then the third icon on the left.

Balancing

The skill Block in the Shields talent line now reduces 90% of the incoming damage (instead of 50%). This should make it much more useful, even though it still costs 1 turn.

Savegame Compatibility

Savegames from version 0.11.x are compatible.

What's next

I already started working on a new side activity: Treasure Hunting

It will introduce fragments of treasure maps, that you can find or buy at specific NPCs.

Once you have a minimum amount of those fragments you can put them together to a map that gives you a hint on where in the world a treasure chest is buried and waiting for you.

Then you grab your shovel, try to find that location and start digging in the right spot... where you hopefully will find treasure and new loot ;)

Once I have more of the base mechanics ready, I will share it with you here in another preview post.

Until then, take care everyone and enjoy your holidays!

Felix