Update #2 is here!

Hey, chefs! 👋

It’s been a while since our last hotfix, so we thought that it was a good time to share some more information about what we’re working on. The team has been busy as popcorn on a skillet in order to bring you even more content to the game and fix major issues that players have encountered during their Food Truck journey🍔🚌

We’ve gathered a lot of feedback from you, and based on that, we’ve added some improvements to the game.

Having said that, we’d really like to thank you for all for the support that we’ve received from you so far. Please, remember that if you run into any issues during the gameplay, feel free to drop us the message in the comment section below. As for this patch, it's larger than the previous one, so grab your favorite drink, relax, and enjoy the reading.⬇️

Improvements

A Menu Creator has been added to the game allowing you to create a menu out of existing recipes to be drawn from at selling points.

You can now buy pre-cutted ingredients. These cost a bit more, but that’s the price you have to pay for gaining time.

Improvements to handling randomization when drawing orders to prevent the same orders to appear subsequently too often.

Improvements have been made to the map allowing you to zoom in/out and add custom markers to the map. The default setting for zooming is on the mouse wheel and brackets [ and ].

Balancing

Requirements for devices/appliances have been rebalanced as some could be upgraded too early and other too late.

Sushi container now only accepts rolls as we initially intended. The last update introduced a bug allowing placement of others things that lead to multiple bugs and issues down the road.

Pizza dough freshness does not degrade that fast anymore.

Performance

A series of performance improvements across the board in all areas of the game. This should result in smoother performance on most system and a significant reduction in stuttering.

Many LODs in the game have been improved or reworked to improve visuals and increase performance.

Bug Fixes

Fixes a bug that caused lock-up in the shop and thus preventing the Hurricane related quest to be completed correctly.

Fixes the issue that causes some markers on the map to displayed twice.

Fixes a bug that caused the distance on markers to not be shown after loading a game.

Fixes various issues, bugs and sound levels for ingredients and their placement.

Fixes an issue causing the UI to disappear after fast-traveling.

Other

Halloween content has been disabled by default. If you enjoyed it and want to retain that content in your game, please enable it in the options menu.

Japanese language has been added to the game.

Simplified Chinese has been improved.

And that would be it for the update, folks. We hope that you’ll enjoy the changes and new features that we’ve added to the game.