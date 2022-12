Only 10 days left until Xmas!!!🎄❄️☃️ Don't miss our most festive Live Stream of the year! Join us tomorrow, Friday at 4PM CET to celebrate!📺 Share it to have the chance to win a FREE piggy token and get some sparkling Coupon Codes!✨🎟️🐷

📺 Watch the Live Stream on Youtube, Twitch, Facebook or here on Steam.

The Governor of Poker 3 Team