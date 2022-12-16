Christmas update 0.6.16.0!

It's almost time for the Christmas holidays and the New Year! The time when everyone should have fun! Today we have prepared something special for you!

Thematic map "Christmas Town" has been added to the game;

We understand how important it is to have a good mood during the holidays, so we tried to add a little christmas atmosphere to the game!

We continue to work on visual effects to make the game look more pleasant and understandable.

Now, when using a first-aid kit, hearts will hover around the character.

The hunter's ignition area effect has been replaced. The area where damage is dealt has become more readable.

Improved hunter radar. Now he can show not only impostors, but hunters with bonus cards.

Green highlighted dot - Impostor (in both guises);

White highlighted dot - The hunter (teammate);

Yellow highlighted dot - The bonus card;

The number of ammo is now displayed above the available skills;

Added pistol icon.

Another feature of this update was the system for notifying players about the release of a new update for the game on Steam. First of all, this is necessary to inform the players who already have the game running. This way, they will be able to quickly find out about the new update, be able to update the game and enjoy the new content!

Upon receiving a notification in the main menu, the player will receive an information window. It appears only once during the entire game.

We don't forgot about players that are in active gaming sessions. Especially for them, we built a small unobtrusive inscription at the bottom of the screen. Inscription will appear once for 60 seconds. After they player leave game session and enter the game menu, they will again receive a notification (which we mentioned above). This is in case the player did not notice the pop-up inscription below.

And a little more of our work!

Changed the visual effect of bonus cards rotation;

Fixed incorrect display of bonus cards (sometimes when picking up any of the cards, a first-aid kit could fall out);

Fixed the health bar. Previously, after taking damage, she incorrectly displayed information;

Fixed the inscription "The match will start in ...", now it disappears when the countdown timer is stopped or the match has already begun;

We tried to fix the problem with launching the game in SteamVR mode. This problem occurred to a small number of players, but caused them great inconvenience;

Fixed missing localization in some places (translation of the text in the game may still contain errors and may not be accurate. We apologize, we are not native speakers of all languages of the world);

Added the item "Vertical synchronization" (VSync) to the graphics settings;

Worked on optimizing the game code;

About the known problem.

We are aware of an issue with characters jerking while moving. We recently released an update to try to fix this issue, it's better but still not perfect.

At the moment we have 2 methods to solve the problem. But so far not a single solution has been fully approved, now it is undergoing a testing phase. We really wanted and tried to have time to fix it for the Steam Winter Sale, but still did not have time. We will release an update to fix this issue as soon as possible!

Some plans for the future.

And even though 2022 is coming to an end, our work does not end with this update! We have drawn up a work plan for the first half of 2023. The priority is the technical component of the game. We will not reveal all the secrets, but next year the game will change and sparkle with new colors!

Alone Fox Games wishes all players a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! Spend this New Year holidays with your family or in good company! And don't get sicks!