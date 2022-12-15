HOTFIX 2.5.1

🔸 Healing injectors found on the Christmas Tree no longer respawn.

🔸 The fog at Kolkhoz Zarya got tuned down to improve usage of sniping weapons.

🔸 Fixed lag cases happening sometimes when black figures are broken.

🔸 Katya’s lines are no longer cut off, and their subtitles don’t stay on screen until the next save.

🔸 Fixed an incorrect teleport marker visuals.

🔸 Fixed a recurring weapon repair issue with brush and oil.

🔸 The prices are now displayed correctly for damaged weapons in the Shop.

🔸 Repairing weapons, attachments, and magazines in the Shooting Range no longer requires money.

🔸 Ammo no longer disappears or flickers inside the firearm.

🔸 The laser beam no longer disappears when the laser pointer is out of the player’s view.

🔸 Fixed OC-33 shot sounds.