🔸 Healing injectors found on the Christmas Tree no longer respawn.
🔸 The fog at Kolkhoz Zarya got tuned down to improve usage of sniping weapons.
🔸 Fixed lag cases happening sometimes when black figures are broken.
🔸 Katya’s lines are no longer cut off, and their subtitles don’t stay on screen until the next save.
🔸 Fixed an incorrect teleport marker visuals.
🔸 Fixed a recurring weapon repair issue with brush and oil.
🔸 The prices are now displayed correctly for damaged weapons in the Shop.
🔸 Repairing weapons, attachments, and magazines in the Shooting Range no longer requires money.
🔸 Ammo no longer disappears or flickers inside the firearm.
🔸 The laser beam no longer disappears when the laser pointer is out of the player’s view.
🔸 Fixed OC-33 shot sounds.
Into the Radius VR update for 15 December 2022
HOTFIX 2.5.1
