Update, Version 20221215





English

[Faith]Added a generic Lucifer faith.

[Faith]Added a generic Nihilism faith.

[Enemy]Unified the demonic enemy groups generate code.

[Enemy]All possessed and fire imps now have the generic Lucifer faith.

[Pet]All newly captured fire imp pets now have the generic Lucifer faith as their default faith. (It does not affect the fire imps you captured in previous versions.)

[Enemy]New enemy: Twisted Nun. (Nihilism, Demon, Wicked, will attack you with other demonic force if possible.)

[The Grand Library]Twisted Nuns now appear on the Floor of Religion.

[Steam]Added very basic support for remote-play of the game on mobile devices through Steam Link. (Just a prototype. It may be buggy. Well, at least it's not likely going to cause a CK-class Reality Restructuring Scenario anyway.)

简体中文

【信仰】加入了一个通用的普通路西法信仰。

【信仰】加入了一个通用的虚无主义信仰。

【敌人】统一了恶魔类敌人队伍的生成代码。

【敌人】所有被附体之人和火焰小恶魔现在有通用路西法信仰。

【宠物】新抓到的火焰小恶魔宠物现在默认会自带通用的路西法信仰。（不会影响你在之前版本中已经抓获的火焰小恶魔。）

【敌人】新的敌人：扭曲修女。（虚无主义者，恶魔，恶人，在可能的情况下会和其它恶魔生物一起攻击你。）

【大图书馆】宗教层现在会出现扭曲修女。

【Steam】加入了通过Steam Link在移动设备上远程游玩游戏的支持。（只是个初步原型。可能有BUG。但是，估计反正不会导致CK级现实重构情景发生。）