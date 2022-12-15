Grandiose 3.7.0

Hello!
I will again try to make devblogs and summarize here in an explicit way the progress of the game! I changed the architecture of some crucial systems, allowing me to mod them more easily! Here are the fixes made to the game!
- Fixes added to the sound part of the game, some sound elements were not hosted by the soundclasses supposed to do so and therefore did not react to a change in sound level
- The tutorial was restarting from zero when the player died, if the player had not saved, it is now the case.
- The tutorial was starting from zero when restarting on a new island, some players found this annoying, it will resume at the same step if the player was running the tutorial, and will not run if the player has completed it.
- Added new tutorial steps, earlier explaining how to feed, make hay, fabric, make a bed, and sleep.
- Reduction in overall brightness from 1.2 to 1.1
- Goats have progressive rotations in their movements and a smaller size.
- Sleep is available at any time of the day and corresponds to an advance of 8 hours.
- A Goat got stuck on a talon and couldn't jump out.
Changed files in this update